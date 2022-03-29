Kayky Recalls 'Crazy' Experience of Meeting Manchester City First-Team Superstars

Kayky has discussed his experience of meeting some Manchester City stars and which players, in particular, have helped him to settle in during his first season away from Brazil.

Since signing from Fluminense in the summer, Kayky has made quite an impression as a Manchester City player in such a short space of time. So much so that the 18-year old has already made two appearances for the senior side.

He made his City debut coming on as a substitute in a 4-1 win against Swindon Town in the FA Cup, while also being handed his first Premier League appearance when he earned a short runout in a 4-0 triumph against Norwich City.

While Pep Guardiola tends to bide his time with young players before throwing them into the deep end, the Sky Blues boss has already tested the waters with the Brazilian, which is an insight into how highly he rates the tricky winger’s talent.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Nearing his first full season at the Etihad Stadium, Kayky recounts his experience of initially meeting the players at City. IMAGO / Sportimage “My adaptation is being good. Fernandinho is a guy who helps me a lot, he is a club legend and very respected, he has taught me to get to the right way. The other Brazilians; Ederson and (Gabriel) Jesus also help me a lot talking to me. IMAGO / PA Images "The Portuguese guys, like (Joao) Cancelo, Ruben (Dias) and Bernardo (Silva) help me a lot and some English players also try to talk a little bit,” he revealed in an interview with Desimpedidos.



The youngster continued, “The first player I met was Kevin De Bruyne; he greeted me, I couldn't believe it, and on the first day everyone wants to meet you and you think, ‘Wow, that's crazy'

"A movie plays in your head and you remember you playing in the street and says, ‘All the hard work worth it'.

Kayky concluded, "You feel the anxiety and it seems like it's your first time on the field, I remember when I was a little boy and I played with the ball fast to breathe a little because I was nervous, full of anxiety, however then you calm down and the club staff will always help you which is very important to me.”

