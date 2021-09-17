Kayky Trains With Man City First Team Following Fluminense Switch - First Words Revealed

Manchester City have completed the signing of Brazilian forward Kayky from Fluminense, the club have announced today.

After months and months of speculation of what Manchester City's plan was the Brazilian starlet, the club have officially announced Kayky has begun training with the first team.

Spending nearly nine years in Fluminense's academy, the forward made his professional debut in March 2021 and scored his first professional goal a month later in April.

22 appearances later, Manchester City have decided the 18-year-old is a talent they simply can not miss out on. Earlier this month, the Guardian reported the Blues have paid an initial £8 million, with add-ons dependent on how he progresses.

READ MORE: Juventus and Bayern Munich in 'battle' for Man City forward

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for Man City position change

Speaking to the club's official website, Kayky couldn't hide his delight in signing for the Premier League champions.

"It's a dream to be here. I always followed Manchester City, as some Brazilian players are already here. I'm very happy."

The 18-year-old has penned a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, keeping him at the club until at least 2026.

The club have announced he will continue to be involved in the first-team set-up over the coming months and his development will be monitored by training regularly with Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff.

READ MORE: Jack Grealish makes bold statement about Champions League goal

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola provides injury latest on Laporte and Stones

Kayky was Fluminense’s youngest debutant and youngest ever goalscorer in the Copa Libertadores. Now, moving to England, he'll want to showcase his talents on a much bigger stage.

It's currently unknown to what extent Kayky will feature in Pep Guardiola's squad going forward, but I'm sure it'll become clearer when the manager speaks to the press before the Blues' Carabao Cup clash with Wycombe.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra