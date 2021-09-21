Player's Agent Reveals Details of Brazil Forward's Man City Switch - Pep Guardiola Became 'Involved in Everything'

The agent of new Manchester City signing Kayky has opened up on the details of the Brazilian's move to the Etihad Stadium, during an exclusive interview with Fabrizio Romano this week.

After signing for Manchester City for a reported initial fee of £9 million, the youngster comes to English football as one of the brightest young stars out of Brazil, with a handful of clubs after his signature despite only making 11 appearances in the Brazilian top-flight.

According to information directly from Kayky's agent Frederico Moraes, speaking during an exclusive interview with Fabrizio Romano, the winger was 'open' to a move to Manchester City, even if he is subsequently required to to play for the U23s or fight for playing time.

It is said that representatives from the Etihad club 'worked very well and very fast' with Kayky's former club Fluminense, with the Brazilian outfit also keen on the move.

Agent Moraes stated that in December of 2020, Manchester City showed 'real interest' in the winger and laid out a plan for the 18-year-old. As soon as the relevant board members backed up that interest, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola became 'involved in everything' regarding the move.

As his agent told Fabrizio Romano, Kayky is a 'special boy' so it 'was not so difficult' for the biggest clubs across Europe to consider signing him. Despite interest from around the continent, the player and his agent ultimately chose Manchester City.

And now that the youngster has arrived in Manchester to begin training with the first team, Manchester City's current crop of Brazilian stars, specifically Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus, are 'helping a lot' with his transition to England, according to Moraes.

“I am delighted with the facilities, they are huge. I also want to thank everyone who has welcomed me. I am being treated very well here by my teammates," Kayky said after being introduced as a City player.

Only time will tell when the Brazilian will make his Manchester City debut, however the hopes for the player from within the club appear to be very big on the side of appearing for Manchester City as opposed to elsewhere across the City Football Group.

