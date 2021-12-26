"Keep Smiling and Keep Enjoying My Football" - Raheem Sterling Revelling in Scintillating Goalscoring Form

Raheem Sterling has admitted that he is enjoying his football at present, as the England international scored a brace in Manchester City's 6-3 victory over Leicester on Sunday afternoon.

Just two months ago, Raheem Sterling looked like he had one foot out of the exit door.

The 27-year-old was completely out of favour under manager Pep Guardiola and rumours were continuing to swirl about a potential move to FC Barcelona in the upcoming January window - a move which would attempt to reignite his career.

However, as he has proven time and time again, Raheem Sterling's drive to be the best he can be has led to him breaking back into the Manchester City side with some world-class performances.

He is once again one of the first names on the team sheet and notched his sixth and seventh Premier League goals of the season on Sunday - going level with the Blues' other highest scorer in the competition, Bernardo Silva.

Raheem Sterling is a vitally important player at the moment, and speaking to ManCity.com after the game, he believes his good form is all down to him re-finding his love for football.

"I’m just happy being amongst the team, keep helping, keep chipping away, keep smiling and keep enjoying my football," Sterling began.

"You’ve always got to be alive in there, got to anticipate the ball in there and I did just that today."

"We played some really good stuff, created chances, and scored good goals but it’s a game we have to finish off and not concede them goals."

The winger will be looking to continue his flying form when Manchester City travel to take on Brentford on Wednesday evening in the Premier League, looking to maintain their gap at the top of the table.

