Kevin De Bruyne Admits Man City Could Have 'Scored A Lot More' in 7-0 Thrashing of Leeds United

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has conceded that his side 'created enough chances' to inflict a heavier defeat on Leeds United despite their 7-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

De Bruyne produced a man-of-the-match display on his return to the starting XI as Manchester City tore Leeds apart to claim their seventh straight league victory.

After being named on the bench against Wolves on Saturday, the Belgian star produced a breakthrough performance against Marcelo Bielsa's men, netting in either half of his side's win over the west Yorkshire outfit.

The 30-year-old has endured an indifferent start to the campaign as he tested positive for COVID-19 in November just weeks after recovering from an ankle injury he suffered at the start of the season.

Any doubts over De Bruyne's form in recent weeks would have been calmed after the reigning PFA Player of the Year helped his side destroy Leeds ahead of a league visit to Newcastle at the weekend.

However, following his win, the former Wolfsburg man mentioned that his side could easily have added to their tally of seven goals against the Peacocks, who has simply no answer to the hosts' relentlessness in attack.

"I think we created enough chances to score a lot more," said De Bruyne in his post-match interview, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

"When it is three or four-nil up it gets tougher for them (Leeds), they try to keep it a little more tight in the second half."

De Bruyne, who suffered a face injury in the second-half of his side's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea last season, further discussed his misfortune with injuries this year.

The midfielder added: "Obviously, there has been a lot happening this year that has been out of my control, so the only thing I can do is try to work hard and come back as quick as possible.

"I think we played incredibly well, especially with the way they press I think we found the right time to attack them."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra