Kevin De Bruyne Admits Manchester City Were Not At Their Best Vs Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City had to come from behind to win against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stage.

Manchester City faced Borussia Dortmund at The Etihad for their second game of the Champions League season.

In their opening game of the group stages, they won comfortably against Spanish side Sevilla 4-0 with goals from Phil Foden, Ruben Dias and a brace from summer signing Erling Haaland,

Dortmund started their Champions League campaign in solid form as well with a 3-0 win against Danish side FC Copenhagen with Marco Reus, Raphael Guerreiro and Jude Bellingham all scoring.

Bellingham kept up his goalscoring form in Europe as he got one against the Premier League Champions in the 56th minute with a header past Ederson after a Marco Reus cross to put Borussia Dortmund 1-0 up.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

With ten minutes to go John Stones got the ball from Kevin De Bruyne and he rattled it in from the edge of the box.

Four minutes later Haaland got the winner after a brilliant cross from Joao Cancelo.

De Bruyne admits City were not at their usual best

Speaking after the game the Belgium international said: "I don’t think it was a great game. From our side the rhythm wasn’t high enough, especially in the first half."

"The second half was much better, especially after we conceded the goal.

"I think we found a way to win the game, to put them under more pressure and to create chances.

"But in the first hour I think both teams were not great. Even though we won, I think we have to admit that today wasn’t the way we wanted to play. We found a way to win and that is also important."

Next up for Manchester City is Wolves in the Premier League.

