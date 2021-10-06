Kevin De Bruyne Admits Regret Over 'Painkilling Injection' Taken During European Championship - Injury Affected Man City Duties

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed he played with 'two injections' in his ankle for Belgium's European Championship clash with Italy during the summer.

De Bruyne started his first game of Manchester City's season against RB Leipzig in late September - six games into the club's 2021/22 campaign.

The Belgian has been unfortunate with injuries in recent seasons - most notably, a collision with Chelsea's Antonio Rudigër, which forced his early substitution in the 2021 Champions League final.

In that challenge, De Bruyne suffered significant damage to his eye socket and multiple fractures to his face - an injury that put his participation with Belgium at the subsequent Euro 2020 in serious doubt.

Speaking to HLN in Belgium this week while away on international duty once more, the Manchester City midfielder has been discussing his injury and how he eventually left the Belgium squad with an even worse problem.

“If I speak for myself: I came in with an injury to my eye socket and after three matches I left with an even more serious ankle injury," De Bruyne explained.

"I knew immediately that my ankle was bad after that tackle against Portugal."

The tackle De Bruyne is referencing happened in Belgium's 2-1 victory over Portugal in their Euro 2020 round of 16 clash.

After some lengthy treatment, the 30-year-old was allowed to continue.

Following the game, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez confirmed there was some damage to De Bruyne's ankle, and further tests would show the extent of the injury.

His comments may have surprised a few when Kevin De Bruyne started in his nation's quarter-final clash with Italy just a few days later.

The midfielder has now shone some light on that situation, and has admitted to the regret he has over painkilling injections that may have left the Manchester City man with longer-lasting damage.

"I played against Italy with two injections," De Bruyne admitted.

"If I had known beforehand what my ankle would have been like afterwards, I would not have played.”

The comments will surely anger Pep Guardiola and the majority of Manchester City fans, as De Bruyne's quality in the early parts of the season has been missed purely down to this injury - made worse by continuing to play.

