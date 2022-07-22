Skip to main content

Kevin De Bruyne Alongside Robert Lewandowski And Karim Benzema In Champions League Statistic

Kevin De Bruyne is alongside Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema in a brilliant Champions League statistic, and what makes it even more special is the fact he's the only non-striker out of the three. De Bruyne has been special for City in the Champions League in recent seasons, and this stat shows just how brilliant he's been. 

Lewandowski and Benzema lead the way as the top two, but De Bruyne as a midfielder is not that far behind the pair.

De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is alongside two brilliant strikers in this statistic.

According to WhoScored, only Robert Lewandowski (17) and Karim Benzema (15) have played a direct hand in more Champions League knock-out goals than Kevin De Bruyne in the last four seasons (13).

An immense stat, which showcases how important De Bruyne has been in guiding City to a final in 20/21, and a semi-final in 21/22. He may need to be even more special this season to guide them that bit further.

Benzema had a campaign to remember last season, scoring 10 knock-out goals and delivering an assist too, bringing his total to 11 in one season on the way to winning the trophy.

De Bruyne last season only managed three in the knock-out stages, but overall in the last four seasons is only two behind Benzema.

Lewandowski not surprisingly leads the way on 17, and Barcelona fans will be hoping he adds to that tally this season as they aim to get back to the final of Europe's elite competition.

Manchester City have come close in recent years, and if they want to have any chance of winning the competition this season, Kevin De Bruyne needs to continue the form he's shown in the last four seasons in the Champions League.

