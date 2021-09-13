Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson's FIFA 22 Ratings Confirmed By EA Sports

EA Sports have confirmed their highest rated 22 players in the upcoming FIFA 22 game, with two Manchester City players showcased.

A total of four Manchester City player ratings have now been confirmed ahead of the full ratings release in the coming hours and days, with the numbers receiving a varied response from supporters on social media.

Earlier on Monday, centre-back duo Ruben Dias and John Stones' ratings were highlighted in a video released by Manchester City on their social media channels, with the players receiving an 87 and an 83 rating respectively.

But two more players have now been showcased, as FIFA 22's highest rated 22 players were revealed on social media on Monday afternoon.

Starting with Kevin de Bruyne, and the Belgian midfielder has been named as the joint highest Premier League player with his 91 rating - alongside Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.

De Bruyne's Manchester City teammate Ederson is the joint highest goalkeeper in the Premier League with an 89 rating - alongside Liverpool's number one shot stopper, Alisson.

Fans have taken to social media to raise their opinions on the latest couple of ratings to be revealed ahead of the launch of FIFA 22 in the coming weeks, with the large majority believing that both Kevin de Bruyne and Ederson have been undervalued.

