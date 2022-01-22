Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus Approaching Landmarks - Southampton vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

Following on from last weekend’s impressive victory against Chelsea, league-leaders Manchester City travel to the south coast to face Ralph Hasenhüttl’s Southampton side. Ahead of the game, we have taken a look at some interesting statistics.

Having impressively won their previous 12 league matches, Pep Guardiola’s side deservedly occupies the Premier League’s summit, with the likes of fellow title-chasers Liverpool and Chelsea dropping points in recent weeks.

The Blues have established an 11-point gap over second place, Liverpool - although the Merseyside outfit have played one game fewer than the reigning champions.

Southampton - City's opponents this weekend - have won just two of their last 10 Premier League fixtures and are currently placed 12th in the table.

Also, the Saints have failed to record a clean sheet in their previous 10 outings, however, one of the five clean sheets that they have registered this season came at the Etihad Stadium in September 2021.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash on the south coast, City Xtra takes a look at some interesting and notable statistics.

Southampton

Only Leeds United (125), Liverpool (124), Manchester City (123), and Chelsea (118) have registered more attempts from outside of the box than Southampton – 110.

James Ward-Prowse has taken 107 of the Saints’ 124 corners this term.

No Premier League player has registered more interceptions than Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu this season – 49.

Southampton’s pass completion percentage this term of 76% is superior to just five Premier League sides.

James Ward-Prowse has registered 34 Key Passes this term, Kevin De Bruyne (38) is the only City player that has recorded more.

Jan Bednarek has recorded 78 clearances this season, a stat bettered by just eight Premier League players.

Manchester City

Manchester City have recorded 13 clean sheets this season – the most across the division.

No Premier League side has registered more shots on target than the Sky Blues this term – 150.

Pep Guardiola’s side have scored eight of their 54 goals this season from outside of the box – the most of any Premier League club.

Jack Grealish has won 10 of his 11 attempted tackles this term.

No Premier League player has registered more successful passes in the final third this term than Joao Cancelo (512), 97 more than next-best Bernardo Silva (415).

Amongst City players this term, Raheem Sterling has recorded the most shots on target – 17.

50% of Kevin De Bruyne’s six goals this term have resulted from shots taken from outside of the box.

City are currently averaging 84% passing accuracy in the opposing half this season – the highest in the Premier League.

Manchester City have conceded the fewest shots on target this term – 49.

Aymeric Laporte has registered 10 headed attempts this season - two of which have resulted in goals.

Previous Meetings

In 2021, Southampton were the only Premier League side to record a 0-0 draw against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Manchester City have failed to keep a clean sheet in six of their previous eight meetings with the Saints.

Pep Guardiola has emerged victorious in 75% of his encounters with Southampton.

Landmarks

Kevin De Bruyne is one win away from 200 wins as a Manchester City player.

Gabriel Jesus will make his 150th Premier League appearance for the club should he feature in Saturday’s match.

Raheem Sterling is two goals away from 125 as a Manchester City player.

Kevin De Bruyne is one goal shy of 75th goal for the club.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra