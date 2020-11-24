SI.com
City Xtra
Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker left out of Man City travelling squad to face Olympiacos

Freddie Pye

Manchester City will travel to Greece without Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker for their UEFA Champions League Matchday Four clash with Olympiacos on Wednesday night, as confirmed by the club on Tuesday afternoon.

With Wednesday's game favouring Pep Guardiola's side, and their position in their group being relatively secure, it was always expected that the Catalan coach would hand out much-needed rest to some of the squad's more heavily-worked players this season.

That has been confirmed by the club, with both Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker being left out of the travelling contingent - believed to be due to rotation purposes as both players trained as normal with the rest of the squad on Tuesday morning.

Benjamin Mendy returns to the Manchester City squad after a lengthy period out through injury, and the Frenchman will be aiming to secure some sort of game time this week in his attempt to salvage a place at left-back, following the impressive form of Joao Cancelo in the position.

The squad are also accompanied by youth duo Cole Palmer and Felix Nmecha, who appear to have been permanently moved up to the first-team this season, after impressing coaching staff at youth level.

Both players have made their Champions League debuts this season, albeit for only short periods of playing time. However, should City secure an early progression to the knock-out phases, both players would fancy their chances to secure first-team starts in the remaining two games in the group stage.

Full Manchester City travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Zack Steffen, Ederson, Scott Carson

Defenders: Ruben Dias, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, Eric Garcia

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Felix Nmecha, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez

