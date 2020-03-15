City Xtra
Man City using Premier League shutdown to fast-forward two contract negotiations

Alex Farrell

Manchester City are reportedly using the current Premier League shutdown to speed up contract negotiations with Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, as reported by the Sun.

Reports of renewed negotiations with the pair first emerged following Manchester City’s impressive away win at Real Madrid on 26th February. It now appears that talks have intensified in recent days given the lack of fixtures, as the club seeks to tie down two key squad members.

Their value to the team is underlined by the timing of the improved terms, as both still have three years remaining on their contracts. It also seems likely that the possibility of a European ban has had a role to play, as the club appeals its FFP punishment at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

With the threat of two-year absence from Europe’s most prestigious competition looming, City will be desperate to tie down their best players for as long as possible.

De Bruyne has been a lynchpin of the Manchester City team for several years now, registering an impressive 20 assists in just 35 appearance this term.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Likewise, Sterling has proven to be a vital asset for the reigning Premier League champions. The 25-year-old is already verging on 200 appearances for the club, and has recently been linked with a transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Given the pair’s importance to Manchester City, the club will no doubt seek to wrap up these negotiations as quickly as possible and ward off any potential interest.



