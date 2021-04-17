Kevin de Bruyne ankle injury details - 'seriously swollen', with possible time frame before full extent is known

Additional details surrounding the injury sustained by Kevin de Bruyne during Manchester City's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon have come to light in reports that followed the game.

The Belgian midfielder was forced off the field early into the second-half, after a blow to his ankle meant he was unable to play any further part in a game that has disappointed a large portion of City fans.

Speaking immediately after the game at Wembley, Pep Guardiola was questioned on the status of his star midfielder, and despite not providing any specific details on the problem, stated that 'it did not look good'.

However, a report from Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has provided additional details on the problem that now faces Kevin de Bruyne - who recently put pen to paper on a new long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Terreur reports that De Bruyne's ankle is 'seriously swollen' and his ligaments took a 'blow' during the collision with N'Golo Kante.

It is reported that this could mean the Manchester City medical staff and backroom team will only know the full extent of the damage until after 'a few days'.

Manchester City are now entering a crucial stage of their season whereby they will require every player to be at top fitness - and the blow to Kevin de Bruyne will cause some concern for Pep Guardiola, who will have to face some level of headache in regards to his squad selections.

The club remain in the hunt for three trophies - non more sooner than next weekend's Carabao Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur, again under the Wembley arch. But before then, they face a vital clash against Aston Villa in the Premier League, with the maintaining of a lead over Manchester United at the top of the table firmly in mind.

On the horizon this month, there are also two-legs of a Champions League semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon and Pep Guardiola will be hoping to have his key man back ahead of the big games against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

