Kevin de Bruyne ankle injury 'looking better every day' - possible return for Tottenham clash, while PSG remains alternative target

Crucial updates on Kevin De Bruyne’s ankle injury suffered during Manchester City’s semi-final defeat to Chelsea have been revealed over the past few days, ahead of a decisive run of games.

De Bruyne has been a vital cog in Pep Guardiola’s system over the years but more so this season.

Guardiola has adopted a no striker policy this season and heavily depends on the Belgian’s ability to play in numerous positions for this playing style to succeed.

De Bruyne took a blow to his ankle ligaments while duelling with N’golo Kante early in to the second-half of the semi-final last weekend and was subsequently forced off the field.

In his post match press conference, Pep Guardiola gave a worrisome verdict on Kevin De Bruyne's injury and said the player’s injury did not look good.

Additional reports in the media suggested that the player’s ankle was ‘seriously swollen’ and it would be a few days till the full extent of the injury could be determined.

However, as a latest development in the situation, a report from Kristof Terreur of HLN brings positive news for Manchester City fans. Terreur reported that the player’s ankle is ‘looking better everyday’ and that only means there’s no serious damage done to his ligaments as previously feared.

To corroborate with this update, Sam Lee of the Athletic also reported on De Bruyne’s availability for Manchester City’s Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Lee informed that after further scans on the Belgian’s injured ankle, no further complications were seen meaning he could be in contention for Sunday’s game against Tottenham Hotspur at the earliest, while the Champions League semi final game against PSG in Paris remains an alternative target.

These encouraging reports come at a crucial time for worried City fans, ahead of a critical run of games in the remaining three competitions.

Manchester City have a Carabao Cup Final, a monumental Champions League Semi final tie against a lethal Paris Saint-Germain team and important league games in the coming weeks and De Bruyne’s availability is fundamental for City’s chances of success arriving into the business end of the season.

