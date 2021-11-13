Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Kevin De Bruyne Bags Assist in Belgium Win - Man City International Round-Up: Day Three

    One game, just the one player. Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on day three of the third international break of the season.
    Author:

    Kevin De Bruyne was the only Sky Blue in action as the 30-year-old was named by Roberto Martinez in his lineup to face Estonia.

    And the former Wolfsburg man didn't disappoint, as he played a key role in midfield, grabbing an assist in the second half of the 3-1 win.

    Here's everything that happened across Friday evening from an individual statistics perspective:

    Belgium 3-1 Estonia

    In action: Kevin De Bruyne

    Read More

    Match Statistics: Kevin De Bruyne

    • 83 Minutes Played
    • 1 Assist
    • 114 Touches
    • 85 Accurate Passes
    • 85% Passing Accuracy
    • 3 Key Passes
    • 1 Accurate Cross
    • 8 Accurate Long Balls
    • 1 Big Chance Created
    • 2 Successful Dribbles
    • 5 Ground Duels Won
    • 2 Aerial Duels Won
    • 3 Tackles

    Important Notes:

    • Kevin De Bruyne notched an assist, as he set up Thorgan Hazard to make it 3-1 to the Red Devils.
    • He was taken off after 83 minutes of action.

