Kevin De Bruyne Bags Assist in Belgium Win - Man City International Round-Up: Day Three

One game, just the one player. Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on day three of the third international break of the season.

Kevin De Bruyne was the only Sky Blue in action as the 30-year-old was named by Roberto Martinez in his lineup to face Estonia.

And the former Wolfsburg man didn't disappoint, as he played a key role in midfield, grabbing an assist in the second half of the 3-1 win.

Here's everything that happened across Friday evening from an individual statistics perspective:

Belgium 3-1 Estonia

In action: Kevin De Bruyne

Match Statistics: Kevin De Bruyne

83 Minutes Played

1 Assist

114 Touches

85 Accurate Passes

85% Passing Accuracy

3 Key Passes

1 Accurate Cross

8 Accurate Long Balls

1 Big Chance Created

2 Successful Dribbles

5 Ground Duels Won

2 Aerial Duels Won

3 Tackles

Important Notes:

Kevin De Bruyne notched an assist, as he set up Thorgan Hazard to make it 3-1 to the Red Devils.

He was taken off after 83 minutes of action.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra