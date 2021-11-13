Publish date:
Kevin De Bruyne Bags Assist in Belgium Win - Man City International Round-Up: Day Three
One game, just the one player. Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on day three of the third international break of the season.
Kevin De Bruyne was the only Sky Blue in action as the 30-year-old was named by Roberto Martinez in his lineup to face Estonia.
And the former Wolfsburg man didn't disappoint, as he played a key role in midfield, grabbing an assist in the second half of the 3-1 win.
Here's everything that happened across Friday evening from an individual statistics perspective:
Belgium 3-1 Estonia
In action: Kevin De Bruyne
Match Statistics: Kevin De Bruyne
- 83 Minutes Played
- 1 Assist
- 114 Touches
- 85 Accurate Passes
- 85% Passing Accuracy
- 3 Key Passes
- 1 Accurate Cross
- 8 Accurate Long Balls
- 1 Big Chance Created
- 2 Successful Dribbles
- 5 Ground Duels Won
- 2 Aerial Duels Won
- 3 Tackles
Important Notes:
- Kevin De Bruyne notched an assist, as he set up Thorgan Hazard to make it 3-1 to the Red Devils.
- He was taken off after 83 minutes of action.
