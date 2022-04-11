Kevin De Bruyne Believes Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool Was Not The Correct Scoreline Based on the Performance

Manchester City vice-captain Kevin De Bruyne has explained why a win for either his side or Liverpool would not have decided the Premier League title race on Sunday afternoon, and why he and his teammates deserved a win at the Etihad Stadium.

With Manchester City sitting just one point above Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table before the contest, several fans and pundits believed that the side that got the all-important win would become the eventual victor in the title race.

A victory for the hosts would have meant they would have extended their lead to a significant four points, while a triumph for the visitors would have led to them leapfrogging City at the top of the league, and that too away from home.

IMAGO / Xinhua While Manchester City's dominance throughout the encounter was ultimately not duly rewarded as the game ended in a 2-2 draw, Kevin De Bruyne discussed why the result would not have had an impact on determining which side lifted the league crown. “It’s similar, a lot of people said whoever wins the title goes to there but neither team thinks that," insisted Kevin De Bruyne. "The schedule is way too tough for both teams to win all the games. We’ll try but the way we played today is the way we need to move forward." IMAGO / PA Images Ultimately, the Manchester City skipper on the day was spot in his assessment, as the Premier League champions have tough tests in store such as West Ham and Wolves, while Liverpool still have to face the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in their remaining games. IMAGO / PA Images

Kevin De Bruyne went on to share his thoughts on why he felt his side deserved the three points on the balance of play.

“It was hard to be fair, but we played excellent. We conceded twice, but the way we played was very good. Should have scored more. We keep going. The quality and intensity [from Liverpool] is there, it showed and it was a great game."

De Bruyne continued, "It should have [been more], but we were still winning. The way the second half started is disappointing. We know Liverpool can score with a couple of chances. We played great and created enough chances to win, but it didn’t happen."

"Riyad chose to chip the keeper, if it goes in, it’s a wonder goal but it didn’t happen. We played very well and had the upper hand. We didn’t win, it can happen, but that’s the way we need to play going forward."

