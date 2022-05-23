Kevin De Bruyne Believes This Premier League Title Win is 'the Best' of His Manchester City Career

While Manchester City picked up their eighth domestic league title on Sunday, Kevin De Bruyne was also awarded with the 46th individual accolade of his stellar career - the Premier League Player of the Season.

Again, the Belgian has turned up in the biggest moments for the club during the campaign. Despite his assist numbers not in their usual double figures, De Bruyne has scored a career-high 15 Premier League goals.

Speaking after his fourth domestic title win, the 30-year-old has tried to recall his feelings during the crazy final day drama.

IMAGO / PA Images “I just said to Fernandinho inside, my head is scrambled! It is one of these games that are nervous, they scored two chances and after then it is just an all-out attack. IMAGO / Sportimage "We had a lot of chances in the second half and I think Oleksandr and Ilkay made the difference. They came on and brought a different intensity. They deserved it and they won the match for us. I think this is by far the best out of the four.” IMAGO / PA Images He continued, “It obviously changes everything. I think when we scored to make it 2-1, you could see that there were still 20 or 15 minutes to go and we quickly scored the second one.

"I don’t think Aston Villa knew what was coming and we were just attacking and attacking. I don’t even know, after the last goal, we just kept the ball somewhere, it doesn’t matter. Keep it as far as possible from our goal and that is fine!”

Moving on to talking about the achievement as a whole, De Bruyne believes this title win is the best of his career - especially considering his injury troubles at the beginning of the season.

“For me to be honest, with how I felt at the beginning of the year, this title is by far the best one out of the four," the Belgian said.

"I had a tough time physically and mentally and I admit that it is fine. So, for me, this is so sweet, the way I came back this season is amazing. I am proud, this is the only thing I can say.”

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube