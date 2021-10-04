Kevin De Bruyne Claims 2-2 Liverpool Draw Was the 'Best' Man City Performance at Anfield With Supporters

Kevin De Bruyne has praised his side's display in their 2-2 with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, claiming that it was the best showing of the reigning Premier League champions at a packed out Anfield in recent years.

The Sky Blues twice came from behind to salvage a point at Anfield, where they have now lost just once in their last four visits.

After a slow start to the clash, City dominated the game and should have opened proceedings in the first-half, with Phil Foden notably missing a huge chance to give the Premier League champions the lead against Jurgen Klopp's men.

However, Foden and De Bruyne cancelled second-half strikes from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to help City earn a well-deserved point in an enthralling contest.

"A hard game, but I think we (City) played well," said De Bruyne in his post-match interview with CityTV.

"Especially in the first half, we dominated them (Liverpool). In the second half, it was a little more difficult, but we had enough opportunities to go forward, and the reaction after their two goals was good."

City broke their miserable run of no wins in their previous 17 visits to Anfield in February, as goals from Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and a brace from Ilkay Gundogan sealed a stylish 4-1 victory for the five-time Premier League champions.

De Bruyne missed out on that victory as he was ruled out with injury, which made that win last season all the more special for Pep Guardiola's side, who were without their talisman in midfield.

The 30-year-old added: "Obviously, I didn't play here (Anfield) last season when we won, but I think here with all the supporters in the six years I've been here (City), this performances was the best one - and that's a good sign."

City will be aiming to put some sort of winning run together after suffering two draws and a defeat in their previous four outings across all competitions when they return to action following the upcoming international break.

