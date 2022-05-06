Skip to main content

Kevin De Bruyne Details How He Has Become A Better Player Under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's vice-captain Kevin De Bruyne has offered his thoughts on the experience factor of Pep Guardiola, and whether he has become a better player under his tutelage.

Aside from being one of the greatest tacticians to ever grace the game, what gives Pep Guardiola an edge over his managerial counterparts is his incredible wealth of experience.

With Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona team being widely hailed as the greatest ever club side in history, taking a near-perfect Bayern Munich side to unprecedented levels of success, and building arguably English football’s most dominant ever force, the Catalan boss has been there and done that at three super clubs of the modern era.

imago1011762124h

Speaking to the press earlier this week, Manchester City's midfield heavyweight Kevin De Bruyne was quizzed about whether Pep Guardiola’s experience comes in handy on the eve of major ties at the Etihad Stadium.

imago1011764985h

No matter the game, we’re well prepared anyway, if it’s the cup against lower league opposition, it’s the same detail."

Kevin De Bruyne continued, "It’s easier to watch a big game on the TV than someone in lower leagues. There’s more people speaking about this game, which is normal but it’s the same level of detail."

imago1011743274h

The Belgian international is right in stating that the Catalan boss’ attention to detail is sky-high in every fixture.

De Bruyne was also asked about whether he has developed into a better player under Pep Guardiola, ever since he had the pleasure of working with the decorated coach at Manchester City since the summer of 2016.

He helped me progress in various ways, but it’s hard to say if I’d be like this with other managers. He’s been amazing for us to get success but the players work hard to achieve that. If we don’t listen or work hard, we won’t get better."

De Bruyne continued, "It's a combination, he's a manager that plays the way I like to play which helps. He doesn't look on individual basis, it's what suits for the team."

"I've played mostly the same position but in different ways, lower, higher, in the middle. Whatever the team needs I try to help in ways I can do.”

