Kevin De Bruyne Equals Steven Gerrard's Premier League Assist Tally

Steven Gerrard's tally for Premier League assists has been equalled by Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, and in much fewer games than the Liverpool legend managed to acquire his assists in.

De Bruyne assisted two goals today as Manchester City romped to a 3-0 win over Wolves, assisting Jack Grealish's goal and Phil Foden's goal.

One would imagine Kevin De Bruyne will soon overtake Gerrard, considering the form he's in this season.

Kevin De Bruyne has equalled Steven Gerrard's assist tally.

Steven Gerrard played 504 games for Liverpool in the Premier League, and assisted 92 goals in that period. Kevin De Bruyne has now played 217 games for Manchester City, and now has 92 assists in the Premier League.

De Bruyne can overtake Gerrard in his next game against Manchester United, and considering his recent form against the Red's, it is likely to happen.

In terms of goals, Steven Gerrard still leads with 120 compared to Kevin De Bruyne's 58, but Gerrard has played 287 more games than the Belgian midfielder.

Kevin De Bruyne turned provider for Phil Foden's goal.

Ryan Giggs holds the Premier League assist record with 162 assists throughout his career, and it will be interesting to see if De Bruyne ever manages to come close to that record.

Manchester City have one of the best players in the history of the Premier League in their hands, and with six assists in seven games so far this season, he is moving closer to breaking his own single season Premier League assist record.

