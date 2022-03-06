Skip to main content

Kevin De Bruyne Explains the Impact of Liverpool on Manchester City's Relentless Title Pursuit

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has spoke about the Premier League title race and how Liverpool's win put pressure on them to go on and beat Manchester United.

The gulf in class in the Manchester Derby was evident to say the least, as Pep Guardiola’s side made easy work of rivals Manchester United with a 4-1 rout at the Etihad Stadium.

A brace apiece from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez in either half proved more than enough for Manchester City, completing a Premier League double over the visitors in style.

However, a focused De Bruyne discussed the impact of Liverpool being on their tails and the Premier League title race after his Man of the Match display.

KDB vs Utd 2
KDB vs Utd 1
KDB goal vs United Home

Kevin De Bruyne explained, “It’s winning game by game, they [Liverpool] put the pressure on by winning their game. We responded in the right way."

"We always play the game we need to, we don’t always get the result, but we play our football, fight for it and that’s what we’ll do until the end of the season."

After Jurgen Klopp’s men triumphed over West Ham via a narrow 1-0 victory on Saturday night, pressure was on the champions to get the all-important three points after shaky performances against Tottenham and Everton.

All the fears of derby day were put aside however, due to standout displays by big-game players such as the Belgian maestro himself - who was instrumental from minute one to ninety.

Such an emphatic win over their bitter rivals is only going to boost this Manchester City side’s confidence in the title race, as the task at hand requires them to be virtually perfect till the end of the season to be crowned the kings of English football once again. 

KDB vs Utd 1
