Kevin De Bruyne Has Offered an Honest Insight Into His Dream of Winning the Champions League

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has been asked about whether the Champions League is the missing trophy for his side, and whether it is about time they finally secured the title.

Since Pep Guardiola’s appointment as Manchester City boss in the summer of 2016, the trophies have made a case for the English giants’ emergence as one of the most dominant forces in world football.

Winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four Carabao cups under the Spaniard’s tutelage so far, the unanimous sentiment amongst fans and pundits alike has been that a Champions League trophy would cement this ensemble’s status in and amongst the all-time great sides of the modern era.

However, inexplicable exits at the hands of teams such as AS Monaco, Tottenham Hotspur and Lyon over the years have been indicators of Manchester City’s failure to replicate their domestic success in Europe.

As the Blues squandered the chance to reach a second successive final in Europe’s elite competition, this time at the hands of Real Madrid, Kevin De Bruyne was quizzed about whether the Champions League is indeed the missing trophy from the club’s decorated cabinet.

Speaking prior to the clash in the Spanish capital, De Bruyne said, “It would change the perspective from outside. As a player , you always want to win trophies."

"We've been fighting for it numerous years, we've been doing really well. It's tough and high quality so hard to win. If you look back on how we've performed, we've done well."

The midfield maestro was also asked a different iteration of the previous question as the need to win the competition once and for all was posed to him.

For myself, it doesn't change the perspective I look on myself. I know what I've done good or bad. I want to win every trophy that I can get. It's a hard task but I'd love to win the Champions League.”

The Belgian international has also previously discussed how a failure to become the champions of Europe does not affect his side as well as his personal legacy as a footballer.

At the end of the day, Kevin De Bruyne’s focus is likely to remain on taking things game by game, with the current Premier League champions likely needing to win all four of their remaining top-flight games to ensure they do not end the season trophyless.

