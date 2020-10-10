SI.com
Kevin de Bruyne has opened up on suggestions he is close to signing a contract extension at Man City

Freddie Pye

While away on international duty with Belgium this week, Kevin De Bruyne has been quizzed on recent suggestions that he is close to extending his current deal at Manchester City - which could see him remain at the Etihad for the next five years.

There has been plenty of speculation in the media over the past few days that this year's PFA Player of the Year is close to putting pen to paper on a new £300,000-a-week and two-year contract extension. However, when questioned on the recent suggestions, De Bruyne was quick to shut down such claims, although hinted that he would be open to such a contract boost.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

De Bruyne stated; “I am very happy at the club, I can say now I have not spoken once to the club so I don’t know why people are saying I have already agreed to something. I always told everybody I am really happy at the club and I feel comfortable."

"So if the people at the club want to talk to me I am open to that and we will see what happens. But at the moment nothing has happened so I just get on with the way it goes.”

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Manchester City fans have been understandably in dreamland over the past few days, with the idea of one of their greatest ever players retiring at the club becoming a real possibility. De Bruyne is understood to be settled in the north-west, further providing a suggestion that he would be willing to settle with the club long-term.

