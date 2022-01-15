Kevin De Bruyne Highlights Crucial N’Golo Kante Role in Man City’s Winning Goal Against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne has reflected on his match-winning goal, after the Belgian international helped Manchester City overcome Chelsea in the Premier League for the second time this season.

Pep Guardiola's side won their 12th consecutive Premier League game on Saturday afternoon, as they moved 13 points ahead of second-placed Chelsea with a superb 1-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

The win, courtesy of a fine strike from Kevin De Bruyne in the 70th minute, would secure the Blues' second 1-0 victory over Thomas Tuchel's side this season - with a Gabriel Jesus goal ensuring three points at Stamford Bridge back in September.

City, who now have a commanding lead at the top of the table, find themselves well-situated to regain their Premier League crown for a second time under Pep Guardiola's management.

The Catalan returned to the dugout for Saturday's victory, after missing the win against Swindon Town in the FA Cup last week after a positive Covid-19 test.

Pep Guardiola opted to play John Stones and Aymeric Laporte at centre-back, while Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling made up Manchester City's front three.

However, it would be Kevin De Bruyne who would steal the show, as he scored for the fifth time against his former club.

Reflecting on his crucial goal, De Bruyne said, "I got away from N'Golo Kante at the right time, I was looking at the space and they were dropping off, I found the angle and it worked perfectly."

“It’s nice to score, it was important as it was the only one. We knew if we won, we would make the gap bigger."

The Belgian also reflected on the match overall, with City once again dominating against a Tuchel side that agonisingly beat them in the Champions League final last May.

Speaking about Saturday’s victory, the 30-year-old admitted, "It was a big game, and they came here with a good plan, they were tight defensively, but we played a good game.

"It’s always difficult against them they are tight defensively, know what they are doing and you have to be patient. We played the game we needed to play and did what we had to do."

