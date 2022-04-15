Kevin De Bruyne Injury Severity Revealed With Liverpool Showdown Ruled Out For Manchester City Midfielder

Manchester City are set to be without Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker for the Emirates FA Cup semi-final showdown with Liverpool this weekend, according to a new report.

The Belgian midfielder was spotted limping off the pitch at the Wanda Metropolitano earlier this week, as Manchester City battled their way past Atletico Madrid into the Champions League semi-finals.

As for his teammate Kyle Walker, the full-back was forced off just moments later, after appearing to have severely rolled his left ankle following a challenge that resulted in an awkward landing for the England international.

Walker was photographed on Thursday wearing a medical boot on the affected area of his left-foot, providing increased doubts surrounding his ability to play any part in Saturday afternoon's Wembley showdown with Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final.

As part of the same report, Jack Gaughan states that Kyle Walker is also 'likely' to miss the clash against Jurgen Klopp's side - Manchester City's second meeting with Liverpool in a week, following the enthralling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday.

Manchester City players, fans, and Pep Guardiola will be hoping both of the aforementioned stars will make a return to action in time for the club's mammoth Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid.

The reigning Premier League champions will go head-to-head with Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos at the end of the month, and in early May, with a place in the showpiece Paris final up for grabs.

Manchester City also have an intense Premier League title run-in to contend with, as Liverpool continue to pursue the Etihad club, with just one point separating the two clubs in first and second position respectively.

