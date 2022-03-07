Kevin De Bruyne Insists Lack of Champions League Success Does NOT Impact His Legacy As a Professional Footballer

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has spoken about why his legacy within the professional game should not hinge on winning the Champions League.

Since Pep Guardiola’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016, Manchester City have emerged as far and away the most dominant force in English football

Winning three Premier League titles along the way, in addition to an FA Cup and four Carabao Cups across five full seasons, Manchester City's incredible trophy haul speaks for itself.

Despite falling at the final hurdle in the Champions League against Chelsea last season, there is a feeling amongst fans and pundits alike that reigning supreme in Europe is what is needed to put this side right alongside the best in the modern era.

However, Kevin De Bruyne disagrees with the need to win the Champions League in order to cement this side as well as the club’s legacy.

IMAGO / Sportimage Twitter: if2is

Kevin De Bruyne said, “What does legacy mean? Would my personal achievements be bigger if maybe for instance we won the Champions League last year? For me, as a player, no, as I know what I did and what I had to do."

"There are legends of the game who have not won a Champions League. At the end of my career, I won’t be looking back at what I haven’t achieved as a player. I know you want to win a lot, but one more trophy doesn’t define what you did in your career."

The Belgian international midfielder went on to bring up an interesting point about why it is important for footballers to taste defeat once in a while.

“When you are an athlete, whenever you lose, it hurts. But I think sometimes, it is good to have moments that hurt. You cannot have a life where everything is going well. That is not how it works. Sometimes, you need it.”

Kevin De Bruyne is certainly right in implying that it would be unjust to define the Pep Guardiola era at Manchester City solely on the basis of winning the Champions League.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra