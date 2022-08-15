Kevin De Bruyne Is Glad To Have Erling Haaland As 'Focal Point'

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland got off to a great start linking up on the opening weekend of the Premier League season against West Ham with the pair then starting together again when City hosted Bournemouth.

The Belgium international found Haaland with an impeccably precise through ball against The Hammers and even though the former Borussia Dortmund man didn't get an assist for De Bruyne's beautiful outside the foot goal against Bournemouth he occupied three defenders giving him space to run into.

De Bruyne was the standout performer against Bournemouth IMAGO / Colorsport

Haaland was not too involved throughout the game against The Cherries only having eight touches of the ball and completing two passes although one of the passes was the assist for the opening goal.

De Bruyne is not concerned though and has been surprised with Haaland already as he said: "It's always good to have a focal point, someone who's going to be there. Even today (vs Bournemouth), some crosses he was almost there.

"It's very difficult anyway when teams play that way and we know that.

"It's maybe something he isn't used to from Germany but he was solid for me on a lot of points. And he is really, really quick. I didn't know he was that fast before he came here."

There has been many positive signs already that the pair are on the same wavelength and they are certain to be integral to any hopes that Pep Guardiola has of winning the Premier League for the third season on the bounce.

