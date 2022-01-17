"Kevin De Bruyne Made the Difference" - Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea 'Failed to Show Quality' Against Man City

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has conceded that Manchester City were better in terms of quality in his side's 1-0 defeat to the Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The west Londoners lost further ground in the race for the Premier League title as Kevin De Bruyne's sumptuous strike after 70 minutes sealed a 12th straight league win for Pep Guardiola's men at the weekend.

With Liverpool closing the gap to Manchester City to 11 points (with a game in hand) after winning comfortably against Brentford on Sunday, Chelsea could soon fall five points behind the Reds after what has been an underwhelming spell of form for the European champions.

Despite having the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech in attack against a Manchester City backline that was missing Ruben Dias, Chelsea sat back and played on the counter attack, and failed to cause any major unrest amongst the hosts' backline.

Speaking after his side's second defeat to Manchester City this season, Thomas Tuchel provided an honest assessment of where his side lacked in their third defeat of the Premier League campaign.

"We struggled offensively to show the type of quality to really hurt them and score the first goal and bring some doubts into their game," said the German boss in his post-match press conference, as quoted by Football.London.

With Manchester City pushing to find the opener from the off, Chelsea kept the door shut and defended well until a moment of pure magic from Kevin De Bruyne gave the league leaders a deserved advantage in style.

Tuchel, who was critical of his side's wastefulness in the final third, especially in the first-half, added: "The individual quality of Kevin De Bruyne made the difference."

The strike from De Bruyne - his fifth goal against his former club - puts Manchester City 13 points clear of Chelsea in the league table and strengthens their footing in the title race as they search for their fourth league crown in five seasons.

