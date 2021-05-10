Kevin de Bruyne Makes 50 Year Prediction Over Future of Man City

Manchester City’s midfield kingpin Kevin De Bruyne recently signed a contract with the club tying him down until 2025, and the Belgian has outlined how straightforward it was for him to commit his future to the club, in an exclusive interview with talkSPORT.

De Bruyne, who is now one of the Manchester City's more senior players, has been with the Blues for almost six years now - a period which has seen the Belgium international establish himself as one of the world’s finest players in his position.

The midfielder has played a major role in City’s era of sustained success, guiding the club to soon-to-be three Premier League titles, an FA Cup, five League Cups and a historic Champions League Final feat in his time with the Mancunian club so far.

The 2020 PFA Player of the Year disclosed how straightforward and easy it was for him to commit the peak years of his senior career to the club, after recently agreeing a two-year contract extension, tying him down for four more years until he turns 34.

"Signing a Manchester City contract extension until I’m 34 says it all. This is my way of thinking in the next four years I’ve got chances to win the Premier League, other trophies. I think this team is set up in such a good way that I think we can do that the next four years," the Belgian explained.

De Bruyne was personally involved in the contract negotiations, after parting ways with his agent, choosing to speak directly with the club - a rare sight in modern football considering the impact and influence of agents.

The midfield ace commissioned a team of data analysts to assess his influence at the club and to evaluate just how well set up they were for success in the coming years, with his added influence.

Much of Manchester City’s success is down to meticulous planning, all-round development and correct investment in quality recruitment of players like De Bruyne - a massively underrated element of the Club’s success.

The Belgian now believes Manchester City is set up to be a dominant force in world football for at least half a century!

“The way Manchester City is set up from top to bottom, they are ready if they stay this way to be good for the next 50 years. I see the way they work, the way they recruit people, the way the youth is coming through, the women’s team, everything is going really well," De Bruyne sensationally claimed.

Recognising the work that has been going on behind the scenes since 2008 under Sheikh Mansour’s ownership, the Belgian midfielder applauded the ‘unbelievable’ progress Manchester City have made on and off the pitch and even around the development of the city of Manchester.

Since the takeover, the club has heavily invested in infrastructure, the men’s senior team, women’s team and the prestigious City Football Academy - which has been a place for emerging talents to hone their skills and develop with the help of facilities like none other.

“The project the Sheikh with everybody else has built has been unbelievable, something to admire. Of course, it costs a lot of money but it costs a lot of money to build the city centre also and they helped that,” he added.

Manchester City, along with Kevin De Bruyne, are perfectly set up to win a treble this season, after already grabbing the Carabao Cup, and having one hand and four fingers on the Premier League trophy.

While as well as a result of a courageous and historic run in the Champions League, the club have secured a position in this year’s Final showdown of Europe’s premier competition.

However, according to De Bruyne, there's much more to come...

