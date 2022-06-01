Skip to main content

Kevin De Bruyne Makes Fresh Admission on his Manchester City Future

Manchester City's vice-captain Kevin De Bruyne has offered fresh comments on his Etihad Stadium future, following another successful season under the management of Pep Guardiola.

The 2021/22 season marked yet another successful campaign at club level for Kevin De Bruyne, both on a personal level and from a collective standpoint when it came to silverware and accolades.

The Belgium international was voted as the Premier League's Player of the Season for the second campaign running, while also securing Manchester City's in-house Player of the Season award - voted for by fans of the club.

Upon receiving the latter at the club's trophy parade in Manchester city centre - celebrating their fourth Premier League crown in five seasons - Kevin De Bruyne offered fans fresh comments surrounding his future with the club.

Speaking on stage to supporters who had filled Deansgate in Manchester city centre, Kevin De Bruyne admitted, "I've been here (Manchester City) for seven years, I love them, this is my team."

The Manchester City vice-captain continued, "I've got another three years (on my contract) here, I'm definitely going to stay, this is where I want to be, this is where I want to win trophies. This is where we're going to go."

While the former Chelsea man's comments will likely come as no surprise to supporters of Manchester City, it is always refreshing to see players show their love and commitment to both the football club and the badge.

Since signing for Manchester City in the summer of 2015, Kevin De Bruyne has been a major hit as a direct result of his performances on the pitch. Across a staggering 307 appearance in all competitions, the 30 year-old has provided 86 goals and a further 121 assists.

De Bruyne has also managed to play a major role in the football club securing four Premier League titles, all of which have come in the last five seasons under the coaching and management of Pep Guardiola.

However, one trophy that has eluded both Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City as a whole has been the UEFA Champions League, although the addition of Erling Haaland from the start of next season will almost certainly give players and fans hope of Europe's prized possession coming to the Etihad Stadium in the not too distant future.

