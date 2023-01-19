Kevin De Bruyne Makes It Into the EA Sports Team Of The Year

The EA Sports team of the year that supporters vote for has been announced after a whole load of nominated players had to be reduced all the way down to just a starting eleven.

Manchester City won the Premier League on the last day of the season in 2022 whilst also getting to the Champions League semi-finals as well as the FA Cup semi-finals so they were bound to have a lot of players as nominees.

Ederson was one of the goalkeepers with Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias also nominated for the defence.

In midfield Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne were involved with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden being the attackers.

De Bruyne makes it six in a row

Kevin De Bruyne was the only player who made it in from City's nominees meaning it is sixth year in a row that he is has made the team.

He has been given a 97 rated card on Fifa 23 with Jude Bellingham and Luke Modric alongside him in the midfield three.

Thibaut Courtois beat Ederson to be the goalkeeper whilst Achraf Hakimi, Eder Militao, Virgil Van Dijk and Theo Hernandez made it into the back four.

The attackers were Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe with Erling Haaland due to be one of the favourites for the 2023 team of the year.

