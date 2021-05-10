Kevin de Bruyne Makes Prediction Over Future of Key Man City Star Amid Debate Over International Place

Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne believes teammate Phil Foden is ready to propel England to European glory – with the European Championships just around the corner for Gareth Southgate's side.

In an interview with talkSPORT over the weekend, the Belgian international laughed and said, “He’s definitely going to go, isn’t he!?” when asked about whether Phil Foden will be playing at the European Championships this summer.

“If you play for our team, I think you should definitely be picked for the England team. I have had many conversations with the English guys and say that you should be one of the favourites for the Euros anyway.”

He continued, “Whatever Southgate does, he is going to have Foden for the next 15 years, and it is going to be the same for City. You guys should be very pleased you can have a guy like Phil playing for club and country for the future.”

20-year-old Foden has surpassed all expectations of himself so far, proving to be growing into a dependable option for Pep Guardiola in the Manchester City squad, whilst looking electrifying for Gareth Southgate when wearing the England shirt.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Phil Foden is on Manchester City’s radar for a new contract extension, following in Kevin de Bruyne’s footsteps - who recently penned a deal that keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until 2025.

The Stockport-born forward is already tied down to a long-term deal, however his vital performances across all competitions this season would make a serious claim for Foden to be eligible to some much improved terms - most certainly a six-figure weekly wage packet.

