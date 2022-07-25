Kevin De Bruyne Shares Thoughts On Manchester City's Erling Haaland Signing

Kevin De Bruyne was Manchester City's top scorer in the Premier League last season, scoring 15 goals. However, with the signing of Erling Haaland, the burden of being the club's goal-scorer will likely be taken away from the Belgian, which is something he seems to be comfortable with.

City's new signing is known to be one of the most prolific goal scorers in world football and is expected to take the Premier League by storm. Haaland was in fine form for his former club Borussia Dortmund last season, scoring 22 goals and providing 8 assists in 24 games, so it is unsurprising that the Norwegian has big expectations ahead of his first season at City.

Haaland gave fans of the Cityzens a taste of what they can expect next season, scoring just 12 minutes into his debut against Bayern Munich in a friendly. Via Manchester Evening News, his teammate De Bruyne spoke about the expectations that have already been placed on the Norwegian's shoulders: “I think it’s normal for the fans to be excited about him [Haaland], you just look at his track record as a striker and he’s already one of the best in the world.

"If you sign someone like that then there is going to be a lot of expectation but it doesn’t feel like he’s feeling the pressure so far.

“He’s doing really well, the quality he has in front of goal is well known. He’s not done that much with us, coming back slowly. Let’s give him some time but he’ll be sharp and ready when he needs to be. In the first game of the season if he’s there I’m sure everyone will be looking but he’s signed for five or six years, I think he’ll score a couple of goals in that time."

De Bruyne is well known for his play-making abilities, which is something City will be likely to exploit even more next season with Haaland's talent for getting in behind opposition defences. The Belgian seems excited at the prospect of being able to supply the Norway striker, saying: "As a midfielder, it’s always good to see a player like him come in. If a striker wants to score goals, I will try to help him do that."

If Haaland and De Bruyne manage to forge an effective partnership, City will easily have the most dangerous attack in the league. If the pair do combine effectively next season, you would expect the Sky Blues to retain their league title.

