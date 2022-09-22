Official: Kevin De Bruyne Has Been Named In EA Sport's FIFA 23 'Team Of The Week'

After providing nine goal contributions in as many games in all competitions, it's safe to say there has been no drop-off in Kevin De Bruyne's quality this season.

The Belgian was arguably City's most important player last season and played the role of a false nine incredibly well in the absence of a recognised striker, scoring 15 goals in the Premier League as The Cityzens went on to secure the title.

Certain people questioned whether the 31-year-old could maintain those incredibly high-performance levels due to his age, but his start to the season should have quelled any doubts surrounding his ability to perform to the highest standard.

The Belgium international was in fine form once again last weekend in his side's comfortable 3-0 win against Wolves in the Premier League. De Bruyne, as he has been on many occasions, was the orchestrator of most of City's attacks and left the pitch having provided assists for two of his side's three goals.

Understandably, the midfielder received much adulation following his performance, including being named in the first 'Team of the Week' in FIFA 23.

This team is part of the game's 'ultimate team' game mode, in which the best players throughout the last week receive a boosted version of their original card.

Thanks to the Belgian's performance against Wolves, he has received a plus one on his pace, shooting, passing and dribbling stats, as well as gaining an extra two points on his defending and physical stats.

Other notable inclusions are fellow Premier League stars Son Heung-Min and William Saliba, alongside Lazio talisman Ciro Immobile and Real Madrid's Federico Valverde.

The playmaker has now joined up with his Belgium teammates for his country's upcoming Nations League fixtures in this current international break.

The Red Devils are set to take on Wales tonight before facing off against The Netherlands this Sunday.

