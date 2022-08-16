Kevin De Bruyne Named Premier League Player Of The Week

Manchester City continued their impressive start to the season with a 4-0 home victory over newly promoted Bournemouth with one player being the stand out.

The four goals which won City the game came from Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and an own goal from Jefferson Lerma as Pep Guardiola's side breezed to an easy three points in their first home game of the season against Scott Parker's team who could not impose themselves on the game at all.

De Bruyne looks set to be the key man for City yet again this season IMAGO / Action Plus

The best goal of the lot came from De Bruyne who picked up the ball and ran at the Bournemouth backline teasing them before effortlessly striking the ball with the outside of his foot with perfection into the bottom left corner.

He was then involved in the third goal scored by Foden as he slid the English international in-behind assisting his goal.

The new City vice-captain played the whole 90 minutes.

Due to his sparkling performance De Bruyne was the highest rated player from the whole weekend of fixtures on WhoScored's player ratings meaning he was their Premier League player of the week.

His rating was a 9.23 after one goal and one assist as well as making five key passes whilst also completing four successful dribbles.

No other Manchester City players made it into WhoScored's team of the week with the closest rating to De Bruyne' being a 8.93 from his former teammate Gabriel Jesus who scored two and got two assists against Leicester City.

