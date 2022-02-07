Skip to main content

Kevin De Bruyne Nominated for PFA Vertu Motors Player of the Month Award for January - Full List of Nominees Revealed

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has been nominated for the PFA Vertu Motors Championship Fans' Player of the Month for January, it has been confirmed.

The 30-year-old has been a key driving force for the Premier League leaders in their quest for a third league title in four seasons, as Pep Guardiola's men maintained their footing on the title race with crucial wins over Arsenal and Chelsea.

De Bruyne made the difference for the Sky Blues in their pivotal 1-0 victory against Chelsea, who beat the Premier League champions thrice in quick succession towards the end of the previous campaign.

Moreover, the Belgium international was heavily involved in the build-up to Rodri's last-gasp winner against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day, highlighting his importance to the runaway league leaders in crunch games.

Having registered seven goals and six assists in 26 appearances across all competitions since the start of the season, De Bruyne has been right up there with the likes of Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo as one of Manchester City's most important players this campaign.

De Bruyne also starred recently in Manchester City's FA Cup fourth-round victory over Fulham, as he set up John Stones in the first-half before teeing up Riyad Mahrez just ahead of the hour-mark.

After enjoying an impressive start to the calendar year, the playmaker has been nominated for the PFA Vertu Motors Championship Fans' Player of the Month

PFA Vertu Motors Championship Fans' Player of the Month Nominees for January

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Jack Harrison (Leeds United)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

Joao Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

You have place your vote for the PFA Vertu Motors Championship Fans' Player of the Month for January here.

