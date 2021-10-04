Kevin De Bruyne Offers Honest Assessment of Man City's Triple Header Against Chelsea, PSG, and Liverpool

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has reflected on the past week, after the Blues faced Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool away from home.

City enter the latest international break two points off the top of the table, after they came from behind twice against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

A deflected Kevin De Bruyne effort secured a point late on for the Blues, after an individual moment of brilliance from Mohamed Salah looked to have won the game for Liverpool in 76th minute.

Sunday's draw marked the end of a challenging week for Pep Guardiola's squad; with City having faced away fixtures against Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain and Liverpool in the space of eight days.

READ MORE: Barcelona 'talking about' City assistant as possible Koeman successor

READ MORE: Man City 'dreaming' of signing Serie A star striker next summer

The Premier League Champions kicked off proceedings with a monumental victory at Stamford Bridge, before similarly impressive performances against both PSG and the Liverpool - despite the full-time results.

After an incredibly difficult week, in which City have faced the former Premier League Winners, European title holders, and Mauricio Pochettino's star-studded PSG side, Kevin De Bruyne reflected on the past three games with CityTV on Sunday.

Discussing the countless opportunities which the Blues had to score over the course of the three matches, De Bruyne said, "Obviously we should have, and we have to admit, we should do better in that department."

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola offers strong defence of Raheem Sterling amid criticism

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals when he'll first look at the Premier League table

The Belgian was however more upbeat when reflecting on the past week overall, as he said explained, "I feel that way for all three performances this week. We've ended up with a win, a draw and a loss, but I think the three times, we've played well."

"There's been performances here (Anfield) in the past when we've fallen behind that it's gone 2-0, 3-0 very quickly, but I feel we've found a way to react to that. To come here it's a hard task, but the way we played we should be happy."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra