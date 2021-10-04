October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kevin De Bruyne Offers Honest Assessment of Man City's Triple Header Against Chelsea, PSG, and Liverpool

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has reflected on the past week, after the Blues faced Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool away from home.
Author:
Publish date:

City enter the latest international break two points off the top of the table, after they came from behind twice against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. 

A deflected Kevin De Bruyne effort secured a point late on for the Blues, after an individual moment of brilliance from Mohamed Salah looked to have won the game for Liverpool in 76th minute. 

Sunday's draw marked the end of a challenging week for Pep Guardiola's squad; with City having faced away fixtures against Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain and Liverpool in the space of eight days. 

READ MORE: Barcelona 'talking about' City assistant as possible Koeman successor

READ MORE: Man City 'dreaming' of signing Serie A star striker next summer

The Premier League Champions kicked off proceedings with a monumental victory at Stamford Bridge, before similarly impressive performances against both PSG and the Liverpool - despite the full-time results. 

After an incredibly difficult week, in which City have faced the former Premier League Winners, European title holders, and Mauricio Pochettino's star-studded PSG side, Kevin De Bruyne reflected on the past three games with CityTV on Sunday

Discussing the countless opportunities which the Blues had to score over the course of the three matches, De Bruyne said, "Obviously we should have, and we have to admit, we should do better in that department."

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola offers strong defence of Raheem Sterling amid criticism

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals when he'll first look at the Premier League table

The Belgian was however more upbeat when reflecting on the past week overall, as he said explained, "I feel that way for all three performances this week. We've ended up with a win, a draw and a loss, but I think the three times, we've played well."

"There's been performances here (Anfield) in the past when we've fallen behind that it's gone 2-0, 3-0 very quickly, but I feel we've found a way to react to that. To come here it's a hard task, but the way we played we should be happy." 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Kev Liv
News

Kevin De Bruyne Offers Honest Assessment of Man City's Triple Header Against Chelsea, PSG, and Liverpool

44 seconds ago
sipa_35356140
News

Joao Cancelo Makes Positional Offer to Pep Guardiola During Discussion Over Man City Versatility

1 hour ago
Kev Liv
News

Kevin De Bruyne Claims 2-2 Liverpool Draw Was the 'Best' Man City Performance at Anfield With Supporters

2 hours ago
sipa_35386455
News

Pep Guardiola Delivers Honest Verdict on Man City Midfielder Rodri

2 hours ago
sipa_35396841
News

"I Pray We Continue..." - Pep Guardiola Evaluates Man City's Games With Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool

4 hours ago
Liv 5TL cover
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

13 hours ago
Liv 5TL cover
News

"He is a Fantastic Player" - Pep Guardiola Singles Out Man City Star for Specific Praise After 2-2 Draw With Liverpool

16 hours ago
Phil Robbo
News

Phil Foden Delivers Honest Assessment of Man City's 2-2 Draw With Liverpool at Anfield

16 hours ago