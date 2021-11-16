Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Riyad Mahrez All on the Scoresheet - Man City International Round-Up: Day Six

    Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on the final day of the third international break of the season.
    Author:
    and

    The final international break of 2021 is over, and the boys in blue will be returning to the CFA shortly to reconvene and make a collective push through this tough winter schedule.

    In the final night of action, Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Riyad Mahrez were the standouts, with the trio finding the back of the net for their respective countries in some World Cup qualification action.

    Here's everything that happened across Tuesday from an individual statistics perspective:

    Algeria 2-2 Burkina

    In action: Riyad Mahrez

    Match Statistics: Riyad Mahrez

    N/A

    Important Notes:

    • The Algerian scored one of the goals as his country booked a World Cup playoff place.

    Bosnia 0-2 Ukraine

    In action: Oleksandr Zinchenko

    Match Statistics: Oleksandr Zinchenko

    • 90' Minutes Played
    • 1 Goal
    • 87 Touches
    • 58 Accurate Passes
    • 86.6% Passing Accuracy
    • 2 Key Passes
    • 4 Accurate Long Balls
    • 1 Big Chance Created
    • 1 Successful Dribble
    • 3 Ground Duels Won
    • 2 Tackles

    Read More

    Important Notes:

    • Zinchenko started in central midfield, which is his usual spot for Ukraine.
    • The 24-year-old scored the opening goal of the night.

    Netherlands 2-0 Norway

    In action: Nathan Aké

    Match Statistics: Nathan Aké

    Important Notes:

    • Aké was a last-minute substitute for the Netherlands.

    Wales 1-1 Belgium

    In action: Kevin De Bruyne

    Match Statistics: Kevin De Bruyne

    • 90' Minutes Played
    • 1 Goal
    • 102 Touches
    • 77 Accurate Passes
    • 85.6% Passing Accuracy
    • 4 Key Passes
    • 2 Accurate Crosses
    • 5 Accurate Long Balls
    • 2 Successful Dribbles
    • 3 Ground Duels Won
    • 2 Aerial Duels Won
    • 1 Tackle

    Important Notes:

    • According to Opta, Kevin De Bruyne has now been directly involved in 24 goals in his last 19 appearances in all competitions for Belgium (8 goals, 16 assists).

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008069072h
    News

    Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Riyad Mahrez All on the Scoresheet - Man City International Round-Up: Day Six

    1 minute ago
    sipa_33492137
    Transfer Rumours

    Juventus 'Earmark' Man City Star Instead of Man United Forward Next Summer

    4 hours ago
    2017 18 PL Trophy Lift
    News

    "The Mindset Changed Over the Years" - Former Man City Star Reveals Major Turning Point in Rivalry With Manchester United

    4 hours ago
    imago0008826124h
    News

    Vincent Kompany Reveals Key Reason Man City 'Had the Best Defence in the Premier League' Under Roberto Mancini

    5 hours ago
    sipa_33492835
    News

    Leaked: Man City’s 2022/23 Home, Away, and Third Kit Details Revealed

    5 hours ago
    sipa_35908495
    News

    Gabriel Jesus Reveals Who He Believes is the 'Powerhouse' Of the Man City Squad

    6 hours ago
    Zakaria
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City 'Lined Up' for Bundesliga Star - Liverpool & Juventus Also Interested in Defensive Midfielder

    7 hours ago
    Haaland cover
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Receive Major Boost in Erling Haaland Pursuit As European Club 'Rule Out' Move for Striker

    8 hours ago