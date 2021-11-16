Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Riyad Mahrez All on the Scoresheet - Man City International Round-Up: Day Six

Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on the final day of the third international break of the season.

The final international break of 2021 is over, and the boys in blue will be returning to the CFA shortly to reconvene and make a collective push through this tough winter schedule.

In the final night of action, Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Riyad Mahrez were the standouts, with the trio finding the back of the net for their respective countries in some World Cup qualification action.

Here's everything that happened across Tuesday from an individual statistics perspective:

Algeria 2-2 Burkina

In action: Riyad Mahrez

Match Statistics: Riyad Mahrez

Important Notes:

The Algerian scored one of the goals as his country booked a World Cup playoff place.

Bosnia 0-2 Ukraine

In action: Oleksandr Zinchenko

Match Statistics: Oleksandr Zinchenko

90' Minutes Played

1 Goal

87 Touches

58 Accurate Passes

86.6% Passing Accuracy

2 Key Passes

4 Accurate Long Balls

1 Big Chance Created

1 Successful Dribble

3 Ground Duels Won

2 Tackles

Important Notes:

Zinchenko started in central midfield, which is his usual spot for Ukraine.

The 24-year-old scored the opening goal of the night.

Netherlands 2-0 Norway

In action: Nathan Aké

Match Statistics: Nathan Aké

Important Notes:

Aké was a last-minute substitute for the Netherlands.

Wales 1-1 Belgium

In action: Kevin De Bruyne

Match Statistics: Kevin De Bruyne

90' Minutes Played



1 Goal

102 Touches

77 Accurate Passes

85.6% Passing Accuracy

4 Key Passes

2 Accurate Crosses

5 Accurate Long Balls

2 Successful Dribbles

3 Ground Duels Won

2 Aerial Duels Won

1 Tackle



Important Notes:

According to Opta, Kevin De Bruyne has now been directly involved in 24 goals in his last 19 appearances in all competitions for Belgium (8 goals, 16 assists).

