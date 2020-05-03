City Xtra
"Two years without Champions League would be long" – Kevin De Bruyne on his future with City and playing under Pep Guardiola

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne discussed a myriad of topics in his recent interview with HLN Sport. The 28-year-old Belgian also talked about his future, in case the two-year Champions League ban imposed by UEFA is upheld.

De Bruyne said that he hasn't thought about leaving City in the last five years and has remained calm during the transfer window. He further confirmed that the club higher-ups have ensured that the Champions League ban will not prevail.

The midfielder said that he trusts his team and will only make the decision once the final verdict on the case is delivered.

Talking about the impact of the impending ban, De Bruyne said: "The club has told us that it will appeal [the UEFA ban] and that they are almost 100% sure they are right. I trust my team. Once the statement is made, I will review everything. Two years [without UCL] would be long - one year, I might see."

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

He also opened up about Pep Guardiola deciding to stay at City until his contract ends under any circumstances. However, De Bruyne also clarified that his future plans would not revolve around the Spaniard.

"I think Pep said he'll continue his [contract] no matter what. Then his contract ends. But I'm not going to let my future depend on what Pep is doing. I've worked with other coaches, and when Pep leaves, I'll work with someone else."

He then went on to say that at present, he isn't bothered about these things because other important things need focus. De Bruyne further revealed that he is 'very happy' with City and loved playing for 'one of the best teams in the world'.

(LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)

"I'm very happy with City. I play for one of the best teams in the world, play in England - the best competition - and I like that. It remains a challenge to be the best, and I need that too. What is coming is coming", he concluded.

De Bruyne was also asked about the current season plausibly resuming soon. He believes that the players will return to training in the next two weeks as the British Government wants football to resume for the entertainment of fans. De Bruyne then said that the financial implications would be massive if the season is cancelled and all the players will be tested once Premier League matches resume. 

