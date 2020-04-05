Kevin De Bruyne one of three players to 'speak up' regarding potential player cuts

Kevin De Bruyne was one of three players who spoke up in a video meeting on Saturday regarding potential player pay cuts, according to The Athletic.

The meeting was held between playing and non-playing staff from Premier League clubs as well as representatives from the Premier League, PFA and League Manager's Association.

But reports claim that only three players spoke during the video conference, with one being Manchester City's De Bruyne, who has also been touted for the Player of the Season award. The other two players who reportedly contributed were West Ham and Watford captains Mark Noble and Troy Deeney.

Due to the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak that has affected football clubs, as well as everyone else throughout the world, the meeting was held to establish whether players would accept a potential 30% pay cut to help clubs pay other staff during the period of reduced income.

Many clubs, including several Premier League outfits, have already been forced to either let staff go or place them on furlough in order to balance the books or - in some cases - survive financially. This has led to criticism being levelled at players and other high-earning football figures for not offering to contribute financially during these unprecedented times.

