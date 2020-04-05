City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Kevin De Bruyne one of three players to 'speak up' regarding potential player cuts

Nathan Allen

Kevin De Bruyne was one of three players who spoke up in a video meeting on Saturday regarding potential player pay cuts, according to The Athletic.

The meeting was held between playing and non-playing staff from Premier League clubs as well as representatives from the Premier League, PFA and League Manager's Association. 

Image placeholder title

But reports claim that only three players spoke during the video conference, with one being Manchester City's De Bruyne, who has also been touted for the Player of the Season award. The other two players who reportedly contributed were West Ham and Watford captains Mark Noble and Troy Deeney. 

Due to the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak that has affected football clubs, as well as everyone else throughout the world, the meeting was held to establish whether players would accept a potential 30% pay cut to help clubs pay other staff during the period of reduced income. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Many clubs, including several Premier League outfits, have already been forced to either let staff go or place them on furlough in order to balance the books or - in some cases - survive financially. This has led to criticism being levelled at players and other high-earning football figures for not offering to contribute financially during these unprecedented times. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"Well, tomorrow I can't go, but in the future, God will say..." - Sergio Agüero speaks to Independiente manager on his future

Independiente manager Lucas Pusineri has revealed he has had conversations with Sergio Agüero about his post-City career.

Nathan Allen

Man City have allocated an 'important budget' for Argentinian wonderkid - Inter Milan also interested

Manchester City have set aside an 'important budget' for Velez Sarsfield wonderkid Thiago Almada.

Nathan Allen

Leaked 2020/21 Man City away kit recreated in concept designs

With recent leaks suggesting a certain style will be adopted in the design of Manchester City's 2020/21 away shirt - City Xtra have created some possible concept kits Puma could go for.

harryasiddall

Man City identify THREE Inter players as potential targets - one has 'caught the interest' of Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have identified Lautaro Martinez, Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni as potential summer transfer targets.

harryasiddall

Juventus 'really like' Man City star - player exchange offered as part of the deal

Juventus have offered Douglas Costa as part of a swap deal for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

Danny Lardner

Real Madrid will 'not consider any kind of offer' from Man City for star centre-back

Real Madrid will 'not consider any kind of offer' from Manchester City for Raphaël Varane this summer.

Danny Lardner

Former Man City record-signing claims owner 'pledged' to sign Kaka and Lionel Messi

Manchester City's former record-signing Robinho says that Sheikh Mansour pledged to sign Kaka and Lionel Messi, in conversation with Marca.

markgough96

Etihad Stadium considered for potential auxiliary hospital to aid coronavirus fight

Premier League stadiums are being considered for use as auxiliary hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic, with a number of clubs already handing over their stadiums according to Mike Keegan with the Daily Mail.

DanielBower

Man City CEO Ferran Soriano reveals 'latest plans' for club's appeal to CAS over Champions League ban

The Athletic journalist Sam Lee has reported on Man City's recent plans for its appeal to CAS in regards to UEFA's Champions League ban, with the club 'open to a conference call'.

markgough96

Man City 'still there' in the race for Inter star - Barcelona also interested

SPORT report that Manchester City are still working on a deal to bring Lautaro Martinez to the Etihad.

harryasiddall