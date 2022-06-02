Kevin De Bruyne Predicts How Many Goals Erling Haaland Will Score for Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne expects that Erling Haaland will help Manchester City 'grow as a team' and maybe even improve his already outstanding personal numbers.

The phrase strengthening from a position of strength is used far and wide, but acquiring one of the world's most prolific strikers days after securing a fourth Premier League title in five seasons is certainly doing just that.

Erling Haaland will join Manchester City on July 1st and add to the ever-growing list of firepower in Pep Guardiola's ranks. Alongside the Norweigan, Julian Alvarez - who the club signed in January - will link up with his teammates for pre-season.

His incredible goalscoring record speaks for itself, but supporters across the globe are excited to see the combination of Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian holds the joint-Premier League assist record of 20 with former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, but there is a thought that could skyrocket when the two line up together next season.

IMAGO / Belga Speaking to HLN in Belgium, De Bruyne has been discussing the 21-year-old's arrival and what he can bring to City. IMAGO / Bildbyran “Erling Haaland is a top striker. His move should help us to grow as a team. Everybody expects a lot," he began.

IMAGO / Sven Simon "They’ve always been looking for a number 9, but I think it’ll be good to have that striker that maybe scores 20-25 goals a season.”



Moving on to how Haaland's arrival might help De Bruyne personally, the 30-year-old believes there is potential to grow, but admits his chance creation is already operating at a high level.

“Maybe (his arrival might help me too)," De Bruyne continued, "There have been years that I have had more assists (than this season).

"But my chance creation and other things have remained consistent. Numbers are a part of football but they never tell you the full story.”

As the midfielder points out, despite his assist numbers not lying amongst the best in the league this season, his career-best 15 Premier League goals has powered City to yet another domestic triumph.

