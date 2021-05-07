Kevin De Bruyne Provides Fascinating Insight Into Key Factor Behind Signing New Man City Contract

Kevin De Bruyne has provided Manchester City fans with a fascinating insight into the negotiations that ultimately lead to the Belgian signing a contract extension with the club earlier in the year.

The Belgian superstar signed a deal worth up to £20 million a year, which keeps him in blue until 2025. Last season's PFA Player of the Year has also been rewarded with a rise in wages for being an integral part of the club's success - particularly under Pep Guardiola

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash against Chelsea, Kevin De Bruyne provided an interesting insight into why he decided to commit what looks likely to be the rest of his career to the club.

"Me and my people, we wanted to reflect on how the team is looking forward," De Bruyne began. "It was mostly based on how the team was set up for the future, comparing with other teams, based on age, contracts - then how I was helping going forward."

"It was not really comparing money-wise, it was just looking at how Manchester City was set up and what is the best decision. Not that I really needed any help, it's more getting confirmation of what I already thought. It was a nice analysis."

Speaking of his role in the side, Kevin De Bruyne's position in Manchester City's best eleven at the moment seems to be the false nine. Combining with Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez on the flanks, they've been devastating, particularly in the Champions League.

The 29-year-old, rather unsurprisingly, says he's not one to complain if he's being played in a range of position and states he'll do whatever the manager he feels is best.

"I do what I've been asked, whatever role. In my career I've played in every other position than centre back, I've been around whatever team. Lately it's changed for whatever reason, I don't know - that's Pep's decision - but I'm really happy," De Bruyne finished by saying.

