Kevin De Bruyne Provides First Reaction to Reaching Champions League Final for the First Time

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed his 'excitement' at reaching the Champions League final for the first time with Manchester City, after the 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

The 29-year-old was a crucial part of the club's 4-1 semi-final aggregate win against Mauricio Pochettino's side over the past two weeks.

De Bruyne scored the equaliser - albeit fortuitously - in the first leg in the French capital, and slipped in Phil Foden who expertly pick out Riyad Mahrez for Manchester City's second goal in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium last Tuesday.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports ahead of the weekend's clash with Chelsea, Kevin De Bruyne couldn't hide his delight at reaching his first ever major European final.

"Excitement. I don't necessarily think relief because the way the game went, especially after the red card, you know you get the feeling there's a big chance you're not going to lose this anymore."

The 29 year-old continued, "The further it comes to the whistle the more you get excited knowing you're going to play the final. Everybody was really happy and looking forward to playing a final."

In such a crammed schedule, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kevin De Bruyne has also discussed the struggles of being away from what is such a young family for extended periods of time.

"With having no holiday last year, my wife being pregnant, my daughter was born, going direct into this season, playing a lot of games in a cramped season, with all the fixtures, it's been brilliant. We had a period when we were struggling," the Belgian began by saying.

"But even then I was helping Man City get victories, so I'm really pleased. Obviously sometimes it's been hard and sometimes your body is not going the way you want to go because there's just been too many games this year. We talked about it."

"We said we will only miss one game and that's the FA Cup final. All the other games we're going to play this year, so that's a huge amount of games, it's a lot. But, honestly, it's been really good."

Manchester City now turn their attentions to a victory over Chelsea on Saturday evening, which would secure a third Premier League title in just four seasons for Pep Guardiola.

On the Champions League front, there remains uncertainty as to where the clash between Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel's men will take place, following the Government's decision to place Turkey on a 'red list' for travel - preventing fans from attending the game entirely.

