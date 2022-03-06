Skip to main content

Kevin De Bruyne Provides Update on Ankle Injury Which Left Him in 'a Lot of Pain'

Kevin De Bruyne has provided an update on the ankle injury which has kept him out of action for large parts of Manchester City's season.

It was clear from the start of this season that Kevin De Bruyne would take some time to work his way back to full fitness and top form on the back of an injury-riddled summer.

After fracturing his cheekbone in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final, the Belgian suffered an ankle injury in EURO 2020. 

Yet, after a rusty start to the 2021/22 season for the 30-year-old, De Bruyne says he feels like himself once again - and his performances on the pitch in recent months have been a testament to that. 

“I think I have been playing good," De Bruyne told ManCity.com ahead of Manchester City's Premier League showdown with Manchester United on Sunday.

De Bruyne with Van Dijk and Pep Guardiola

De Bruyne celebrates City's goal against Everton

"I obviously started the season with a lot of pain. I had pain in my ankle every day. It is something I had to go through and I had to wait a little bit. But from November
on until now I have been playing a lot of games and been playing good football."

It is no coincidence that since De Bruyne has returned to form and fitness, the Etihad outfit have been in fine shape. 

Since November 6th, the Blues have only lost one game in the Premier League and find themselves three points clear of second-place Liverpool with 11 games remaining. 

“We have won a lot of games, so I am totally fine with what I am doing. I am happy,” De Bruyne concluded. 

De Bruyne and his teammates will have the chance to complete a league double over neighbors Manchester United for the first time since the 2018/19 season on Sunday, as Ralf Rangnick's men travel to the Etihad Stadium.

