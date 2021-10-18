Kevin De Bruyne Provides Update on his Injury Situation Ahead of Champions League Clash

Kevin De Bruyne has said he feels 'much stronger' in his fitness ahead of Manchester City's clash with Club Brugge in the Champions League.

De Bruyne is returning to Belgium for one of the first times since his move from KRC Genk to Chelsea earlier in his career.

Since he left his boyhood club, De Bruyne's rise to becoming one of the best footballers in the world has been extraordinary.

Now a two-time PFA Footballer of the Year, the 30-year-old has won nearly everything there is to win in club football. However, one thing that's eluded De Bruyne and Manchester City is the Champions League.

The closest they went was last season, falling at the final hurdle against Chelsea in the showpiece Porto final, and the Belgian was forced off early in that particular fixture with a nasty facial injury.

Since then, De Bruyne has recovered, but sustained another ankle injury whilst on duty with his country in the European Championships early in the summer.

After returning to the team in the past few weeks, De Bruyne has provided supporters with an update on how he is feeling ahead of Manchester City's Champions League group stage clash with Club Brugge.

"I feel much much better," De Bruyne said.

"There are still things that can improve. Even in the last 2-3 months of last season, I didn't train much. The last six months have been up and down not much training."

De Bruyne concluded, "I was in pain when I came back and it was good to take time off after the Spurs game. I feel much better, I feel stronger."

