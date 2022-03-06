Skip to main content

Kevin De Bruyne Raves About Man City Performance After Five-Star Display in Man United Thumping

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne hailed his side's display in their 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening, citing the second-half performance as the turning point in the derby.

Manchester City put their local rivals to the sword with a dominating display against Ralf Rangnick's men to reclaim a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League, as braces from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez sealed a fine derby triumph for the reigning champions.

De Bruyne ran the show for the hosts in midfield and was twice on the scoresheet in the first-half before setting up Riyad Mahrez for a sensational third to round off one of his best performances in a Manchester City shirt on Sunday.

City Players Cover 7

The Manchester City squad celebrate Kevin De Bruyne's opener against Manchester United.

KDB vs Utd 2

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden

Speaking to Sky Sports after his side's third straight win since their 3-2 loss to Tottenham a few weeks ago, the Belgium international delivered his verdict City's performance and how they coped with Manchester United's attempt of a high press in the opening 45 minutes.

"We played very differently. They (United) tried to press us, they did pretty well in the first half, we had difficulties getting the ball around," the 30-year-old said. 

KDB vs Utd 1

Kevin De Bruyne

KDB vs United Home 2

Kevin De Bruyne

"In the second-half, we found opportunities to create chances. We did really well. The chances came from that (left) side, when they arrive at the byline, I had to arrive in the box when Phil (Foden) is a bit more. 

"(The) first chance was an easy one, (for) the second one I'm in the right position. Not the most difficult, but I have to be in the right place."

City's win over United on Sunday saw them beat their local rivals for just the second time at home since Pep Guardiola's arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016, with De Bruyne admitting his side were the better side and deserved the win.

The playmaker added: "I can't explain why we always win there (Old Trafford) and have more difficulties at home. Today we proved we're a good team, played really well and deserved to win."

KDB vs Utd 2
