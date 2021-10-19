Kevin De Bruyne Reflects on Difficult Summer Following Chelsea Defeat and Ligament 'Snap' With Belgium

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne remained positive when look backing on the club's 2020/21 season, despite losing in the UEFA Champions League final.

The midfielder had a tumultuous summer compounded with two severe injuries.

In the 2020/21 Champions League final, De Bruyne suffered a fractured eye socket, forcing him to leave the match when the Blues were down 0-1 in the second-half.

Despite that, De Bruyne remained positive after a fantastic season for Manchester City, winning the Premier League, League Cup, finishing as runners-up in the Champions League, and as semi-finalists in the FA Cup.

"We always try to maintain a high level, we always want to compete for titles, we did well last season, two semis and a final," De Bruyne said in a press conference ahead of City's Champions League showdown with Club Brugge on Tuesday.

He continued, "These games you can lose, the opposition are very good, that night we lost and move on."

After recovering from his facial injury in the Champions League final, De Bruyne's rough summer continued when suffering a severe ankle injury in the EURO 2020 round of 16 for Belgium.

Despite that, the 30-year-old is happy to have taken the time to recover and work his way back to full fitness.

"In the Euros I was happy I could come back but the ankle injury happened. There's nothing I can do, I got tackles and my ligament snapped. I try to get back as best as possible. It took some time, it was a bit painful but I feel much better now and I'm very happy about that."

Despite starting the season slowly as he regains full fitness, De Bruyne has already contributed two goals in five Premier League appearances this season for Manchester City, and should continue to improve as time goes on.

