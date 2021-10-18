    • October 18, 2021
    Kevin De Bruyne Reveals His Choice for Ballon d'Or and the Best Player in the World

    Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne has revealed who he would choose to win the Balon d'Or in November, and the player he believes is the best in the world at present.
    The Balon d'Or winner is set to be announced in Paris at the end of November, and the list of nominees is overflowing with footballing talent.

    Aside from the usual cast including the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar, Manchester City are represented by Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Ruben Dias, Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne on the shortlist. 

    While many players have had their say in recent days, Kevin de Bruyne's opinion might hold the most weight for fans of Manchester City - as he himself is perhaps a top-ten candidate for the award.

    Speaking ahead of Manchester City's trip to Belgium to face off with Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League, the midfielder delivered his verdict for the award.  

    "If I have to choose, I'm looking at the two-year period, so I'd choose (Robert) Lewandowski for what he has done the last two years, goalscoring wise. He'd be my pick," Kevin de Bruyne explained

    The Polish striker is a high-quality choice for the Ballon d'Or, after scoring 75 goals in 60 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich since the 2019/20 season - cementing himself as Europe's top striker and a prime candidate for the award.

    Lewandowski will likely be competing with Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi, and Jorginho as the favourites for the honour.

    However, with his frightening goal tally in the past 18 months, it would be no surprise to see Kevin de Bruyne's superstar select take home the award. 

