Kevin De Bruyne Reveals Manchester City Champions League Aspiration That Would 'Help People in Debates'

Manchester City vice-captain Kevin De Bruyne has provided his thoughts on a desire to win the Champions League, as he and his teammates prepare to face Sporting CP in the second-leg of the round of 16.

In the 2020/21 season, Manchester City made history by reaching their first ever Champions League final.

Beating European heavyweights such as Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain en route to the last hurdle, Manchester City had beaten two seasoned sides in the competition in convincing fashion.

Whilst Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea emerged as deserved winners on the day of the final, this does not take anything away from the fact that Pep Guardiola’s side had breached uncharted territory in Europe.

With the Premier League champions set to face Sporting CP in the second leg of the last-16 tie on Wednesday evening, Kevin De Bruyne discussed all things Champions League during a recent interview.

People have debates about all these things. I think for the time I have been at (Manchester) City, we have been a great team”, he opened, as quoted by ManCity.com.

The Belgian continued, “I think I am a person who enjoys other great teams and I think Liverpool is another great team who we are fighting, so to win these leagues is impressive. The Champions League is one of our goals and every year, we are trying to fight for them."

"Unfortunately, we didn’t have the opportunity yet or we didn’t reach it, because we were maybe just not good enough last year. I just think the pathway that we took is very positive.”

Kevin De Bruyne went on to discuss whether a Champions League medal at the Etihad Stadium will define his or the club’s legacy.

If I win it or not, it is not going to define me, who I am as a person or us as a club, but obviously it would help when people have debates. I am going to try to win, if I don’t, I don’t but I know I will have done everything in my power to do it."

"Hopefully, at the end of the career, I will have one minimum", he concluded.

