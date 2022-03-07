Kevin De Bruyne Reveals Manchester United Friends Tried to Keep Him Awake All Night Before Manchester Derby

Manchester City's derby day hero Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that his Manchester United supporting friends tried to keep him awake the night before the 4-1 thrashing of the Old Trafford club.

Kevin De Bruyne was strutting his very best stuff on Sunday evening, as he and his Manchester City teammates handed a 4-1 demolition to their bitter rivals Manchester United, as part of their quest for Premier League glory this season.

Two goals and one assist was more than enough to see the Belgian pick up the club's Man of the Match award, and more importantly see Manchester City extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points over Liverpool.

Despite the superb showing in the Manchester derby, Kevin De Bruyne revealed that his Manchester United supporting friends were trying to throw him off of his game before the tussle with the Red Devils.

Speaking with CityTV after the game, De Bruyne revealed, "I had a load of friends come from Belgium and three of them were Man United supporters."

"They were trying to keep me awake the whole night so I couldn't sleep that well. But now I can go home and have a good laugh with them."

His friends' efforts clearly didn't work in the end, and perhaps they will have to find some new tricks for the next derby.

For now though, Kevin De Bruyne and his teammates will be focused on a visit from Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg. But after a 5-0 away drubbing of the Portuguese outfit in the first leg, the Etihad outfit will just be looking to escape the game with no injuries.

With less than three months left in the ongoing campaign, Pep Guardiola's side find themselves still within reach of being just the second ever club to win the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup in one season.

